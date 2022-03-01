Luigi Mansi, il giovane artista Italiano che sta spopolando su ...Covid : scendono i contagi ma 207 mortiColloqui Mosca-Kiev : si aprono spiragliTiny Tina’s Wonderlands - nuovo GameplayPOCO X4 Pro 5G e POCO M4 Pro annuncaiti al MWC 2022Idea regalo per la Festa del Papà, i 10 regali top da non perdereASUSTOR e ASUS insieme per assicurare massime prestazioni e ...The Sandbox Alpha Season 2 parte il 3 marzoSamsung annuncia i nuovi Galaxy Book2 Pro e Pro 360BANDAI NAMCO - ELDEN RING TITOLO PIÙ ATTESO DEL 2022 DISPONIBILEUltime Blog

‘The Batman’ Russia Release Halted by Warner Bros

Warner Bros. has announced that it has Halted its plans to Release “The Batman” in Russia. The DC ...

‘The Batman’ Russia Release Halted by Warner Bros. (Di martedì 1 marzo 2022) Warner Bros. has announced that it has Halted its plans to Release “The Batman” in Russia. The DC adaptation was set to Release in the country on Friday. “In light of the humanitarian crisis in Ukraine, WarnerMedia is pausing the Release of its feature film ‘The Batman’ in Russia,” a spokesperson for WarnerMedia said in L'articolo proviene da City Roma News.
