‘The Batman’ Russia Release Halted by Warner Bros. (Di martedì 1 marzo 2022) Warner Bros. has announced that it has Halted its plans to Release “The Batman” in Russia. The DC adaptation was set to Release in the country on Friday. “In light of the humanitarian crisis in Ukraine, WarnerMedia is pausing the Release of its feature film ‘The Batman’ in Russia,” a spokesperson for WarnerMedia said in L'articolo proviene da City Roma News. Leggi su cityroma
Advertising
Ultime Notizie dalla rete : ‘The Batman’Robert Pattinson: «Il mio Batman un eroe tormentato che non ha paura di mostrare rabbia e fragilità» Corriere della Sera
‘The Batman’Segui gli aggiornamenti e vedi gli ultimi video su : ‘The Batman’