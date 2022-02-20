‘Coming 2 America’ Dominates 2022 Make-Up Artists and Hair Stylists Awards (Di domenica 20 febbraio 2022) The Make-Up Artists and Hair Stylists Guild (MUAHS, IATSE Local 706) held its ninth annual Awards ceremony Saturday night at the Beverly Hilton Hotel. “Coming 2 America” dominated the night, taking home the Awards for best contemporary Make-up and Hairstyling, in a surprise win, beating out Oscar frontrunners like “Dune,” “The Eyes of Tammy Faye” L'articolo proviene da City Roma News. Leggi su cityroma
Advertising
Ultime Notizie dalla rete : ‘Coming America’Timothy LeDuc, primo atleta non binario alle Olimpiadi Invernali al fianco di Cain-Gribble nel pattinaggio di figura Eurosport IT
‘Coming America’Segui gli aggiornamenti e vedi gli ultimi video su : ‘Coming America’