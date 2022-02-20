LEGO e Universal danno il benvenuto ai nuovi set della linea Jurassic ...Taito Egret II mini - Limited Blue Edition aperto il preordineXiaomi annuncia la lineup di Robot Vacuum-MopCall of Duty: Mobile Stagione 2: One-Four-One ritorna in Task Force ...Assassin’s Creed: The Ezio Collection disponibile per Nintendo SwitchGTA Online: ricompense triple, sconti e altroBatman: Arkham Asylum, disponibile da oggi in pre-order l’esclusiva ...VAMPIRE THE MASQUERADE - SWANSONG: DEV DIARY PRESENTA GLI ELEMENTI ...Aperte le iscrizioni al Nintendo Switch Sports Online Play TestFirenze: una statua di Aloy in centro cittàUltime Blog

‘Coming 2 America’ Dominates 2022 Make-Up Artists and Hair Stylists Awards (Di domenica 20 febbraio 2022) The Make-Up Artists and Hair Stylists Guild (MUAHS, IATSE Local 706) held its ninth annual Awards ceremony Saturday night at the Beverly Hilton Hotel. “Coming 2 America” dominated the night, taking home the Awards for best contemporary Make-up and Hairstyling, in a surprise win, beating out Oscar frontrunners like “Dune,” “The Eyes of Tammy Faye” L'articolo proviene da City Roma News.
