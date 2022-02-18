Aperte le iscrizioni al Nintendo Switch Sports Online Play TestFirenze: una statua di Aloy in centro cittàXiaomi Redmi Note 11 Pro 5G : Migliori Smartphone 2022Echo Show 15 da oggi disponibile in ItaliaIL VIDEOGAME PER IMPARARE IL CODING ENTRA IN UNA SCUOLA PRIMARIATrust presenta ELEVATE programma dedicato ai partnerGetsuFumaDen: Undying Moon update 1.0, disponibileUncharted arriva al cinema - Scopri di piu` nella serie Creator to ...THE BATMAN: I NUOVI COSTUMI E GADGET A TEMABattlegrounds: Lobby Legends - Raid Leaders si terrà il 2-3 aprileUltime Blog

Ethanim Launch Event Wraps Up in Tokyo

Ethanim Launch
Tokyo, Feb. 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Ethanim Launch Event - Metaverse: Decentralization and Eternity - ...

Ethanim Launch Event Wraps Up in Tokyo (Di venerdì 18 febbraio 2022) Tokyo, Feb. 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/

Ethanim Launch Event - Metaverse: Decentralization and Eternity - was held in Tokyo on 8th, February, where Ethanim CEO, Takaaki Ansai delivered a keynote speech on its design concept, structure, and blueprint. This emerging tech is vigorously paving its way towards the Metaverse world. Ethanim made its official debut Takaaki Ansai pointed out, "While everyone else is focusing on upper-layer applications, Ethanim actually cares about decentralization. We work to solidify this blockchain-based platform". Since its White Paper 1.0 was released last December, this fundamental infrastructure for Metaverse has been striving for more decentralization. Important guests made their voices heard Among those experts and ...
Ethanim Launch Event Wraps Up in Tokyo

TOKYO, Feb. 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Ethanim Launch Event - Metaverse: Decentralization and Eternity - was held in Tokyo on 8th, February, where Ethanim CEO, Takaaki Ansai delivered a keynote speech ...

Ethanim Launch Event - Metaverse: Decentralization and Eternity - was held in Tokyo on 8th, February, ...
