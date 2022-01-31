Iverson e il poster con Kobe: "Amico, ne voglio uno anch'io!" (Di lunedì 31 gennaio 2022) Un fan chiede ad Allen Iverson, ex stella dei 76ers, di autografare un poster che lo ritrae con Kobe ai tempi delle Finals 2001. La reazione di "The Answer" la dice lunga sulla sua ammirazione per ...Leggi su video.gazzetta
Iverson e il poster con Kobe: "Amico, ne voglio uno anch'io!"Un fan chiede ad Allen Iverson, ex stella dei 76ers, di autografare un poster che lo ritrae con Kobe ai tempi delle Finals 2001. La reazione di "The Answer" la dice lunga sulla sua ammirazione per Bryant
Allen Iverson Reacts Emotionally To Fan's Poster Of Him And Kobe Bryant: "You Got Another One? Man, I Need One Of These."Kobe Bryant and Allen Iverson both entered the league in the legendary 1996 NBA draft, with AI coming in as the No. 1 overall pick while Kobe was taken 13th overall. Their early careers mirrored each ...
Allen Iverson Gets Emotional Seeing Poster Of Him & Kobe BryantNBA legend Allen Iverson got emotional at a signing event over the weekend ... after a young fan handed him a poster that featured an image of him with the late Kobe Bryant. The cool ...
