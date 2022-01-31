Iverson e il poster con Kobe | Amico | ne voglio uno anch' io!

Advertising

Ultime Notizie dalla rete : Iverson poster

Sky Sport

Un fan chiede ad Allen, ex stella dei 76ers, di autografare unche lo ritrae con Kobe ai tempi delle Finals 2001. La reazione di "The Answer" la dice lunga sulla sua ammirazione per BryantUn fan chiede ad Allen, ex stella dei 76ers, di autografare unche lo ritrae con Kobe ai tempi delle Finals 2001. La reazione di "The Answer" la dice lunga sulla sua ammirazione per BryantKobe Bryant and Allen Iverson both entered the league in the legendary 1996 NBA draft, with AI coming in as the No. 1 overall pick while Kobe was taken 13th overall. Their early careers mirrored each ...NBA legend Allen Iverson got emotional at a signing event over the weekend ... after a young fan handed him a poster that featured an image of him with the late Kobe Bryant. The cool ...