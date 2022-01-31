Agillic reinforces focus on Norwegian market (Di lunedì 31 gennaio 2022) - Press release, Copenhagen, 31 January 2022 Danish omnichannel marketing software provider Agillic has established itself in Norway. The platform already delivers data-driven insights for Norwegian brands to create, automate, and send personalised communication to millions. With Amedia, Varner Gruppen, and Egmont Norway currently on their client list, Agillic is now seeking greater penetration in the Norwegian market. Emre Gürsoy, CEO of Agillic, comments: ‘Norway is one of Agillic's prioritised international markets, an exciting and strategic country with high digital maturity. We look forward to supporting additional Norwegian companies to establish lasting, meaningful and profitable relationships with their ...Leggi su liberoquotidiano
