CGTN: Celebrating Lunar New Year, China embarks on new journey
The Chinese New Year, which is also called the Spring Festival, is the most important Chinese festival centering on family reunions. It's like a combination of Christmas and New Year in the West. The Spring Festival falls on February 1 this Year. From mouthwatering food to new clothes, decorations and entertainment, Chinese families celebrate the festival, hoping for a fresh start and good fortune for the Year to come. Chinese President Xi Jinping joined residents in north China'sShanxi Province days ahead of the Spring Festival as he began a visit on Wednesday. For 10 Years in a row, Xi has made it a tradition to visit people in different parts of China, delivering warm greetings and best wishes. 'I feel assured' Braving the ...Leggi su liberoquotidiano
