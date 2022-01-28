Cadillac Blackwing: in vendita il V8 senza l’auto (Di venerdì 28 gennaio 2022) Il V8 Cadillac Blackwing è morto, anzi no. Ufficialmente, il propulsore 100% della casa di lusso di GM è scomparso con l’uscita di produzione della CT6-V, avvenuta nel 2019. Ma in realtà, il costruttore continua a farlo vivere, proponendolo in vendita nel catalogo di parti ufficiali. Non si tratta di un crate engine, ossia di Leggi su periodicodaily
Advertising
Ultime Notizie dalla rete : Cadillac BlackwingCadillac CT5-V e CT4-V Blackwing: american muscle AlVolante
You Can Buy A 4.2-Liter Twin-Turbo Blackwing V8 From Cadillac But Supplies Are LimitedThe Drive discovered this week that the 4.2-liter twin-turbocharged V8 engine is available through Cadillac’s online parts portal. Priced at $20,583.34 (at the time of publishing), you’ll also have to ...
Official Cadillac parts site selling Blackwing V8 enginesFor the Cadillac CT6 and the automaker's renewed and wholehearted push to challenge the German luxury juggernaut, Cadillac unveiled the twin-turbocharged 4.2-liter LTA Blackwing V8 in 2018. The mill ...
Cadillac BlackwingSegui gli aggiornamenti e vedi gli ultimi video su : Cadillac Blackwing