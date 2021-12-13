Powering A Great Night' s Sleep For Infrastructure Managers

Leggi su liberoquotidiano

(Di lunedì 13 dicembre 2021) TAIPEI, Dec. 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/At dusk on November 9th 1965, all of New York state, parts of seven adjoining states, and the Canadian province of Ontario were plunged into darkness. A heavily loaded protection relay in southern Ontario had tripped out, causing a trip-out cascade when the load was transferred and overloaded other power lines. The blackout was one of the biggest power failures in history and at the height of rush hour, leaving 800,000 people trapped in New York's subway system, delaying millions of commuters and stranding thousands more in office buildings, elevators, and trains. Fortunately, blackouts of this magnitude are rare but blackouts can hit almost any grid and it is an uncomfortable truth that many power networks worldwide are showing signs of strain. The overcapacity needed to ensure security of supply (and keep the lights on) is simply too small, ...