Unto the End è adesso disponibile con Stadia PRO

Unto the
Unto the End è entrato oggi nel catalogo dei giochi gratuiti per gli abbonati a Stadia PRO, che ...

Unto the End è adesso disponibile con Stadia PRO (Di venerdì 10 dicembre 2021) Unto the End è entrato oggi nel catalogo dei giochi gratuiti per gli abbonati a Stadia PRO, che potranno quindi riscattarlo direttamente dallo Store. Di seguito il link diretto alla pagina del gioco: https://Stadia.google.com/store/details/a089691b36254f77bc66a75052fc7cf6rcp1/sku/9e7a4e4a25cf45bc81367d8087df7f3bp. Unto The End è un gioco di piattaforme cinematografico incentrato su un disperato viaggio verso casa. Usa l’improvvisazione e l’osservazione in intensi combattimenti con la spada. Individua ogni opportunità di utilizzare manufatti e scambiare oggetti. Un’avventura raccontata attraverso le azioni. Riuscirai a tornare a casa? https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=YMOUYCvIVjMVideo can’t be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: Unto The End – Official Trailer Stadia ...
