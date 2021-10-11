No Green pass : Il governo interviene per impedire nuove violenzeAgguato in strada a Milano : Paolo Salvaggio ucciso in una sparatoriaLG TONE FREE: 2 NUOVI MODELLI PER UN MAGGIORE COMFORT63 arresti a Caserta : maxi riciclaggio da 100 milioni di euroTi violento, alzati la maglietta! insulti sessisti alla giocatrice ...La figlia di Madonna insultata per i peli sotto le ascelleLe scommesse sbarcano su app con notifiche live e diretta streamingRIDERS REPUBLIC DISPONIBILE A OTTOBREGrand Theft Auto: The Trilogy – The Definitive Edition e altro in ...Nuovo video di DRAGON BALL Z: KAKAROT + A NEW POWER AWAKENS SETUltime Blog

Soccer | Mancini satisfied as Italy get back to winning ways

ROME, OCT 11 - Italy coach Roberto Mancini expressed satisfaction after his men got back to winning ways ...

Soccer: Mancini satisfied as Italy get back to winning ways (Di lunedì 11 ottobre 2021) ROME, OCT 11 - Italy coach Roberto Mancini expressed satisfaction after his men got back to winning ways on Sunday, beating Belgium 2 - 1 to finish third in the UEFA Nations League thanks to goals by ...
"All the lads did well," Mancini said. "We made a few changes, but the team played well regardless. This is a positive thing". .

"It's a shame to lose like that, but this game will give us strength in spite of the final result and will help us to understand that this really is a great team," said Mancini. "Sometimes, certain ...
