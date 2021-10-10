Thierry Fremaux’s Lumiere Fest Opens With Emotional Homage to Bertrand Tavernier; Paolo Sorrentino | Maggie Gyllenhaal | Ted Sarandos Among Guests

Leggi su cityroma

(Di domenica 10 ottobre 2021) After beating the odds last year by hosting a physical edition in the midst of the pandemic, Cannes’ chiefLumièreival kicked off in Lyongreat fanfare and prestigiousincluding, Netflix’s co-CEO Ted, Valeria Golino, Joachim Trier, Rossy de Palma, Melanie Laurent and Edouard Baer. The L'articolo proviene da City Roma News.