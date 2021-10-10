RIDERS REPUBLIC DISPONIBILE A OTTOBREGrand Theft Auto: The Trilogy – The Definitive Edition e altro in ...Nuovo video di DRAGON BALL Z: KAKAROT + A NEW POWER AWAKENS SETPlay At Home: più di 60 milioni di giochi riscattatiRomics: il padiglione n.8 targato Mkers e un successoHouse of Ashes: Il destino dei protagonisti è nelle tue maniTV BRAVIA XR: Perfect for PlayStation 5GTA Online: ricompense doppie nelle vendite di carichi speciali Apex Legends celebra Halloween con l'evento 'Mostri Dentro'Controller Wireless e Cuffie stereo per il 20° anniversario di XboxUltime Blog

Thierry Fremaux’s Lumiere Fest Opens With Emotional Homage to Bertrand Tavernier; Paolo Sorrentino, Maggie Gyllenhaal, Ted Sarandos Among Guests (Di domenica 10 ottobre 2021) After beating the odds last year by hosting a physical edition in the midst of the pandemic, Cannes’ chief Thierry Fremaux’s Lumière Festival kicked off in Lyon With great fanfare and prestigious Guests including Paolo Sorrentino, Maggie Gyllenhaal, Netflix’s co-CEO Ted Sarandos, Valeria Golino, Joachim Trier, Rossy de Palma, Melanie Laurent and Edouard Baer. The L'articolo proviene da City Roma News.
