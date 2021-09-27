XCMG' s Unmanned Road Construction Fleet | the Largest Scale Globally | Completes National Highway Maintenance Project

Risultati Serie A della sesta giornataARCANE: PRIMO TRAILER DELLA SERIE ANIMATA IN ARRIVO A NOVEMBREPsicoterapia a distanza: il mio psicoterapeuta da casa Covid-19 : 3.525 nuovi casi e 50 decessiTaito’s G-Darius HD arriva il 28 settembreFatti per il Successo nel segno dell'innovazione e discontinuitàDRAGON BALL Z: KAKAROT + A NEW POWER AWAKENS SET DISPONIBILEARC-V debutta su Yu-Gi-Oh! DUEL LINKS il 28 settembreDISNEY MAGICAL WORLD 2: ENCHANTED EDITION ARRIVERÀ SU SWITCH A ...LA FAMIGLIA ADDAMS: CAOS IN CASA DISPONIBILE PER CONSOLE E PCUltime Blog

SUZHOU, China, Sept. 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- XCMG (000425.SZ) has deployed its Unmanned Road ...

XCMG (000425.SZ) has deployed its Unmanned Road Construction Fleet to complete the spreading and Maintenance of the Suzhou Road segment of the Nanjing-Shanghai Expressway, the busiest Highway in China. As the Largest Scale Unmanned Road Construction Fleet in the world, its successful application as an integrated set solution is a landmark event of milestone significance in the development of intelligent Highway Maintenance and Construction Globally. The Nanjing-Shanghai Expressway is one of the highest-class Highways in ...
XCMG's unmanned fleet consisted of 10 tandem road rollers and two large - width pavers, all under the unified command of the BeiDou satellite positioning reference station. Supported by technologies ...

SUZHOU, China, Sept. 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- XCMG (000425.SZ) has deployed its unmanned road construction fleet to complete the spreading and ...
