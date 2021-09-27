XCMG's Unmanned Road Construction Fleet, the Largest Scale Globally, Completes National Highway Maintenance Project (Di lunedì 27 settembre 2021) SUZHOU, China, Sept. 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/
XCMG (000425.SZ) has deployed its Unmanned Road Construction Fleet to complete the spreading and Maintenance of the Suzhou Road segment of the Nanjing-Shanghai Expressway, the busiest Highway in China. As the Largest Scale Unmanned Road Construction Fleet in the world, its successful application as an integrated set solution is a landmark event of milestone significance in the development of intelligent Highway Maintenance and Construction Globally. The Nanjing-Shanghai Expressway is one of the highest-class Highways in ...Leggi su liberoquotidiano
XCMG's Unmanned Road Construction Fleet, the Largest Scale Globally, Completes National Highway Maintenance ProjectXCMG's unmanned fleet consisted of 10 tandem road rollers and two large - width pavers, all under the unified command of the BeiDou satellite positioning reference station. Supported by technologies ...
XCMG's Unmanned Road Construction Fleet, the Largest Scale Globally, Completes National Highway Maintenance ProjectSUZHOU, China, Sept. 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- XCMG (000425.SZ) has deployed its unmanned road construction fleet to complete the spreading and ...
