Walmart Connect' s Melissa Gallo joins Yieldmo as SVP | Global Exchange Operations

New role strengthens Yieldmo's ability to scale it's Operations NEW YORK-(BUSINESS WIRE)-Yieldmo is ...

Walmart Connect's Melissa Gallo joins Yieldmo as SVP, Global Exchange Operations (Di martedì 3 agosto 2021) New role strengthens Yieldmo's ability to scale it's Operations NEW YORK-(BUSINESS WIRE)-Yieldmo is proud to announce the addition of Melissa Gallo
Gallo joins Yieldmo from Walmart, where she ran revenue operations for Walmart Connect.

Walmart Connect's Melissa Gallo joins Yieldmo as SVP, Global Exchange Operations

... we're excited about the future value and opportunities she'll bring to our clients here at Yieldmo.' Gallo joins Yieldmo from Walmart, where she ran revenue operations for Walmart Connect. In her ...
