‘Even Crazier’! Everything to Know About ‘Outer Banks’ Season 2 (Di venerdì 30 luglio 2021) Ready for more! Outer Banks became an instant hit when it made its Netflix debut in April 2020 — and fans have been eager for the next chapter ever since. Three months after the teen drama premiered, the streaming platform confirmed that a second Season was in the works. “See you in the Bahamas ,” a post on the official Outer Banks Instagram account teased at the time. “Ever since we started, we always viewed it as something that was probably like a four Season, maybe five Season show, but definitely four Seasons,” showrunner Jonas Pate told Entertainment Weekly in April 2020, revealing that “Netflix had greenlit” the ...Leggi su cityroma
