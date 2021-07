Spirit Electronics Expands Value - Added Services with In - House Contract Manufacturing

(Di martedì 27 luglio 2021) PHOENIX-(BUSINESS WIRE)- #HUBZone -, amicrodistributor, today announced that it hasline at its facility in Phoenix, Arizona. The company now offers circuit board assembly alongfranchised distribution, BOM management ...

Advertising

Ultime Notizie dalla rete : Spirit Electronics

Ciao Juve

On land, at sea, in the air, in space and in cyberspace, CAES' extensiveand enhanced ...Wire Business Wire - 27 Luglio 2021 Uzbekistan native recognized for his entrepreneurialand ...PHOENIX-(BUSINESS WIRE)- #HUBZone -, a value - added microelectronics distributor, today announced that it has added a contract manufacturing line at its facility in Phoenix, Arizona. The company now offers circuit ...