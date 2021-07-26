Lucid Motors Debuts on Nasdaq Through Merger with Churchill Capital Corp IV

Leggi su liberoquotidiano

(Di lunedì 26 luglio 2021) NEW YORK, July 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/Group, which is setting new standards for sustainable mobilityits advanced luxury EVs, today became a publicly listed company trading on theGlobal Select Marketits Class A common stock and public warrants listed under the new ticker symbols "LCID" and "LCIDW," respectively.completed the previously announcedIV on July 23, 2021. The combined company will now operate asGroup, ...