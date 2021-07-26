Lucid Motors Debuts on Nasdaq Through Merger with Churchill Capital Corp IV (Di lunedì 26 luglio 2021) NEW YORK, July 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/
Lucid Group, which is setting new standards for sustainable mobility with its advanced luxury EVs, today became a publicly listed company trading on the Nasdaq Global Select Market with its Class A common stock and public warrants listed under the new ticker symbols "LCID" and "LCIDW," respectively. Lucid completed the previously announced Merger with Churchill Capital Corp IV on July 23, 2021. The combined company will now operate as Lucid Group, ...Leggi su liberoquotidiano
La Lucid Air in Italia nel 2002 La start - up californiana Lucid Motors inizierà dal 2022 a consegnare in Europa il primo modello elettrico, la Air , partendo dalla Germania. Entro l'anno seguiranno ...
Lucid Air, la berlina elettrica di lusso arriverà in Europa nel 2022
Lucid Air , nuova berlina elettrica del marchio Lucid Motors arriverà in Europa nel corso del 2022 . A ufficializzare lo sbarco definitivo sul mercato europeo è il nuovo Country Manager del costruttore americano per la Germania, Roberto Russo.
