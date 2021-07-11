Posso risparmiare sull’assicurazione auto?SCALA L'APICE DEL MOTORSPORT IN F1 2021: TRAILER DI LANCIOPass esplosivi di Red Dead Online pensati per i banditiLewis Hamilton e Max Verstappen in testa al gruppo - Rivelate le ...Trasloco economico e senza stress: la guidaLa Malattia segreta di Raffaella Carrà : la confessione di Milly ...Denise Pipitone : interrogato per ore l'ex fidanzato di Jessica ...Massimo Cacciari contro Renzi e Letta : Gli ha umiliati!ELECTRONIC ARTS ANNUNCIA “RIPPLE EFFECT STUDIOS”, PRECEDENTEMENTE ...Red Dead Online : Sporcati le mani per arricchirti in una serie di ...Ultime Blog

Steven Soderbergh Boards Feature Adaptation of Directors’ Fortnight Pic ‘The Vandal’ EXCLUSIVE

Steven Soderbergh
Filmmaker/producer Steven Soderbergh is on board to executive produce a Feature-length Adaptation of ...

Steven Soderbergh Boards Feature Adaptation of Directors’ Fortnight Pic ‘The Vandal’ (EXCLUSIVE) (Di domenica 11 luglio 2021) Filmmaker/producer Steven Soderbergh is on board to executive produce a Feature-length Adaptation of buzzy Directors’ Fortnight short film “The Vandal,” Variety can reveal. Directed by American helmer Eddie Alcazar, the Quinzaine-premiering film — which is presented by filmmaker/producer Darren Aronofsky — is being tipped as an early contender for the best animated short Oscar. It stars Bill Duke and uses both stop-motion animation and live action in a unique process. Alcazar coins it “meta-scope,” a visual technique where “the closer you get to a subject, the more real it becomes,” he ...
