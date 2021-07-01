Telling Hainan's history for 100 years with 22 meters of heritage (Di giovedì 1 luglio 2021) HAIKOU, China, July 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/
Imagine learning about the history of the development of Hainan Island in an unusual and fascinating way – through a long scroll of delightful papercut art! The Hainan International Media Center (HIMC) had invited a group of papercut artists, including Huang Haitao and Wei Qin, who have won special recognition from the Hainan Government for their expertise, to jointly create The100-Year Road and the Hainan Tide, a 22-meter scroll that presents 21 milestone events in Hainan's development in the past 100 years since 1921. Why ...Leggi su liberoquotidiano
Imagine learning about the history of the development of Hainan Island in an unusual and fascinating way – through a long scroll of delightful papercut art! The Hainan International Media Center (HIMC) had invited a group of papercut artists, including Huang Haitao and Wei Qin, who have won special recognition from the Hainan Government for their expertise, to jointly create The100-Year Road and the Hainan Tide, a 22-meter scroll that presents 21 milestone events in Hainan's development in the past 100 years since 1921. Why ...Leggi su liberoquotidiano
Advertising
Ultime Notizie dalla rete : Telling HainanNiente viaggi, è ora dello shopping: la Cina (e il lusso) festeggia l’anno del Bufalo Il Sole 24 ORE
Telling HainanSegui gli aggiornamenti e vedi gli ultimi video su : Telling Hainan