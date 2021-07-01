Telling Hainan' s history for 100 years with 22 meters of heritage

Leggi su liberoquotidiano

(Di giovedì 1 luglio 2021) HAIKOU, China, July 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/Imagine learning about theof the development ofIsland in an unusual and fascinating way – through a long scroll of delightful papercut art! TheInternational Media Center (HIMC) had invited a group of papercut artists, including Huang Haitao and Wei Qin, who have won special recognition from theGovernment for their expertise, to jointly create The100-Year Road and theTide, a 22-meter scroll that presents 21 milestone events in's development in the past 100since 1921. Why ...