Telling Hainan' s history for 100 years with 22 meters of heritage

HAIKOU, China, July 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Imagine learning about the history of the development of ...

Imagine learning about the history of the development of Hainan Island in an unusual and fascinating way – through a long scroll of delightful papercut art! The Hainan International Media Center (HIMC) had invited a group of papercut artists, including Huang Haitao and Wei Qin, who have won special recognition from the Hainan Government for their expertise, to jointly create The100-Year Road and the Hainan Tide, a 22-meter scroll that presents 21 milestone events in Hainan's development in the past 100 years since 1921. Why ...
