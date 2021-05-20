Necromunda: Hired Gun nuovo TrailerLies of P annunciato per PlayStation, PC e XBOXAVerMedia lancia Live Streamer NEXUS e MIC 330UEFA EURO 2020 con i nuovi contenuti di eFootball PES 2021LA FAMIGLIA ADDAMS: CAOS IN CASA ARRIVERÀ PER HALLOWEENPOCO M3 Pro 5G - More Speed. More EverythingHouse of Ashes: il primo gameplay il 27 maggioSUPER BOMBERMAN R ONLINE LA PROSSIMA SETTIMANA SU PLAYSTATION, SWITCH ...IL RED BULL CAMPUS CLUTCH ENTRA NEL VIVOStati Uniti : indagine penale Trump Organization

Soccer | Buffon savours ' perfect end' to time at Juve

ROME, MAY 20 - Italian goalkeeping great Gianluigi Buffon is savouring having concluded his time at ...

Soccer: Buffon savours 'perfect end' to time at Juve (Di giovedì 20 maggio 2021) ROME, MAY 20 - Italian goalkeeping great Gianluigi Buffon is savouring having concluded his time at Juventus by helping them beat Atalanta 2 - 1 on Wednesday to win the Italian Cup. It is the 23rd trophy the 43 - year - old has won with the Turin giants, if one counts the 2004 - 2005 Serie A title that was revoked because of the Calciopoli match - fixing case and the 2006 - 2007 ...
Many commentators highlighted the fact that Buffon won his first Italian Cup with Parma in 1999 in a team that featured Enrico Cheisa and he won his last with a side that included Chiesa's son ...

ROME, APR 26 - Gigi Buffon on Monday launched his new academy for boys and girls who dream of becoming professional goalkeepers. The "Buffon Academy" is set to start in June with summer camps at Marina di Pietrasanta, Lignano Sabbiadoro, Andalo and Sestol, although the 43 - year - old Juventus and Italy great said this depends on ...
Quali portieri hanno più clean sheet dal 2000? Buffon è 2°. CLASSIFICA  Sky Sport

ROME, MAY 20 - Italian goalkeeping great Gianluigi Buffon is savouring having concluded his time at Juventus by helping them beat Atalanta 2-1 on Wednesday to win the Italian Cup. It is the 23rd troph ...

Juventus, tre possibili scenari per Chiellini: fra questi un'esperienza negli Stati Uniti

Il difensore non dovrebbe rinnovare il suo contratto. Potrebbe prendersi anche una pausa di un anno o diventare un dirigente bianconero ...
