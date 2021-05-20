Soccer | Buffon savours ' perfect end' to time at Juve

(Di giovedì 20 maggio 2021) ROME, MAY 20 - Italian goalkeeping great Gianluigiis savouring having concluded hisatntus by helping them beat Atalanta 2 - 1 on Wednesday to win the Italian Cup. It is the 23rd trophy the 43 - year - old has won with the Turin giants, if one counts the 2004 - 2005 Serie A title that was revoked because of the Calciopoli match - fixing case and the 2006 - 2007 ...

transf_football : Gianluigi Buffon leaves Juventus FC, Italy - _ThePugilist : RT @loudibella: Gigi Buffon = GOAT?? #football #soccer #Juventus - loudibella : Gigi Buffon = GOAT?? #football #soccer #Juventus -

Many commentators highlighted the fact thatwon his first Italian Cup with Parma in 1999 in a team that featured Enrico Cheisa and he won his last with a side that included Chiesa's son ...ROME, APR 26 - Gigion Monday launched his new academy for boys and girls who dream of becoming professional goalkeepers. The "Academy" is set to start in June with summer camps at Marina di Pietrasanta, Lignano Sabbiadoro, Andalo and Sestol, although the 43 - year - old Juventus and Italy great said this depends on ...ROME, MAY 20 - Italian goalkeeping great Gianluigi Buffon is savouring having concluded his time at Juventus by helping them beat Atalanta 2-1 on Wednesday to win the Italian Cup. It is the 23rd troph ...Il difensore non dovrebbe rinnovare il suo contratto. Potrebbe prendersi anche una pausa di un anno o diventare un dirigente bianconero ...