Smile Launches PDFpen 13, the Complete PDF Editing Toolkit for Mac-based Professionals (Di martedì 4 maggio 2021) PDFpen and PDFpenPro v13 Brings Streamlined Experience and Extra Flexibility to PDF Editing SAN FRANCISCO, May 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/
Smile, the developer of productivity applications for Mac®, iPhone® and iPad®, Launches PDFpen and PDFpenPro 13, a new major version of its all-purpose PDF Editing tool for Mac. Version 13 introduces an updated UI, improved highlighting, MRC compression customization. PDFpen provides a comprehensive document reading, proofing, and navigating experience combined with Editing tools, enabling users to sign PDFs, fill forms, and search and redact sensitive information; export to Microsoft® Word; fix typos without the original document; add comments, images and highlight text. Version 13 ...Leggi su liberoquotidiano
AppGallery Users Amongst the First to Play Save Eddy Smile Globally1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ - - AppGallery users are amongst the first Android players to play Fineallday Games' highly - anticipated Save Eddy Smile, as the unique tactical puzzle game launches globally on ...
