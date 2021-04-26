Sony ha annunciato il nuovo State of Play SnowRunner arriverà su Nintendo Switch a maggioAQL PUNTA SULLA NITIDEZZA DEL SUONO CON ESCAPE E KYMAOscar 2021, miglior film è Nomadland : Migliori attori McDormand e ...Schianto frontale a Caposile : Carlo Simonetto muore a 23 anniMazzette ai boss : arrestati giudice e avvocato!Sabrina Soster : La piccola Ylenia vuole solo sua mammaChi è Frida Bollani con il papà Stefano in TvVALORANT | Arriva l'Atto III dell'Episodio 2SCARLET NEXUS - nuovi gameplay

Ratchet and Clank Rift Apart | annunciato uno State of Play dedicato
Grandi notizie per tutti i fan della saga di Ratchet e Clank. Sony ha annunciato uno State of Play

Ratchet and Clank Rift Apart: annunciato uno State of Play dedicato (Di lunedì 26 aprile 2021) Grandi notizie per tutti i fan della saga di Ratchet e Clank. Sony ha annunciato uno State of Play interamente dedicato a Ratchet and Clank: Rift Apart Con l’uscita del gioco fissata per il giorno 11 giugno 2020, sono stati diffusi diversi video dove abbiamo potuto dare una breve e rapida occhiata alle principali innovazioni di questo nuovo capitolo della saga. Rift Apart, oltre a collocarsi narrativamente dopo gli eventi visti in Ratchet and Clank Nexus, capitolo uscito su PS3, segna il debutto della saga sulla console di nuova generazione di Sony. Oggi, l’azienda ha annunciato l’arrivo di uno State of ...
Nuovo State of Play dedicato a Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart il 29 aprile

Sony ha annunciato che il 29 aprile alle 23.00 (ora italiana) terrà un nuovo State of Play in cui verranno mostrate nuove sequenze di gameplay di Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart. L’evento durerà circa 15 ...

Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart – Rivet si presenta nel nuovo gameplay trailer

Mancano meno di due mesi all’uscita di Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart! La prossima avventura degli eroi creati da Insomniac Games arriverà in esclusiva su PlayStation 5 il prossimo 11 giugno, con l’ambiz ...
