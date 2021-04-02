Jorge Lorenzo and the Jerez dive that almost ended in tragedy (Di venerdì 2 aprile 2021) MotoGP fans have always been interested in the trivia, the unexpected celebrations, the on - the - limit passes and the dramatic twists that the riders and races offer up, leaving us on the edge of ...Leggi su motosprint.corrieredellosport
Moto2 - Gp Qatar 2 FP2: domina Fernandez, bene 'Diggia' e Bezzecchi...59.782 1.241 16 35 Somkiat Chantra Kalex Idemitsu Honda Team Asia 1:59.785 1.244 17 9 Jorge Navarro ...59.907 1.366 21 14 Tony Arbolino Kalex Liqui Moly Intact Gp 1:59.915 1.374 22 19 Lorenzo Dalla ...
Jorge Lorenzo and the Jerez dive that almost ended in tragedyMainly for the sheer madness of the gesture, made by Jorge Lorenzo at the 2010 Jerez GP . The race to win The Majorcan was racing for the Yamaha team , with Valentino Rossi as a team - mate. At the ...
Jorge Lorenzo e il tuffo a Jerez che fu quasi tragedia02 maggio 2010: Jorge Lorenzo e il tuffo a Jerez che fu quasi tragedia0Dopo la vittoria Jorge andò a festeggiare gettandosi nel laghetto situato all'interno del circuito: casco e tuta però lo fecero quasi annegare, venne ripescato dai commissari ...
