Jorge Lorenzo and the Jerez dive that almost ended in tragedy

(Di venerdì 2 aprile 2021) MotoGP fans have always been interested in the trivia, the unexpected celebrations, the on - the - limit passes and the dramatic twiststhe riders and races offer up, leaving us on the edge of ...

Corse di Moto

Mainly for the sheer madness of the gesture, made by Jorge Lorenzo at the 2010 Jerez GP. The race to win The Majorcan was racing for the Yamaha team, with Valentino Rossi as a team-mate. Dopo la vittoria Jorge andò a festeggiare gettandosi nel laghetto situato all'interno del circuito: casco e tuta però lo fecero quasi annegare, venne ripescato dai commissari ...