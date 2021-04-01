Infosys Recognized as One of the Top Service Providers Across Nordics in the Whitelane Research and PA Consulting IT Sourcing Study 2021 (Di giovedì 1 aprile 2021) A significant scale-up in the overall ranking in the Nordics with a customer satisfaction score of 80 percent as compared to the industry average of 72 percent STOCKHOLM, March 31, 2021 /PRNewswire/
Infosys (NYSE: INFY), a global leader in next-generation digital Services and Consulting, today announced that it has been Recognized as one of the top three Service Providers in the Nordics in the Whitelane Research and PA Consulting IT Sourcing Study 2021. The report ranked Infosys as the number one Service provider in contractual flexibility, and ranked second in overall customer satisfaction ...Leggi su liberoquotidiano
Infosys Recognized as One of the World's Most Ethical Companies by Ethisphere InstituteBENGALURU, India, Feb. 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ - - Infosys (NYSE: INFY), a global leader in next - generation digital services and consulting, today announced that it has been recognized by Ethisphere Institute , the global leader in defining and ...
Infosys Recognised among Top Employers GloballyInfosys has been recognized with the Top Employer Global certification across the following regions: Pravin Rao, Chief Operating Officer at Infosys, said, "This year's certification reinforces our ...
