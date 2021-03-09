National Crafts Museum, Japan to Hold Third of Its Grand Opening Exhibition from April, 2021 (Di martedì 9 marzo 2021) KANAZAWA, Japan, March 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/
The National Crafts Museum, Japan's only National art Museum specializing in "kogei" (Crafts), will Hold the Third of its Grand Opening Exhibitions titled "Modern Crafts and Tea Utensils: Furnishings in Each Season" from April 29 to July 4. The Museum houses about 3,900 works from the late 19th century to the present. These works cover various fields including ceramics, glass, lacquerware, woodwork, bamboo work, textiles, dolls, metalwork, industrial design and graphic design. The Museum was originally ... Leggi su liberoquotidiano
The National Crafts Museum, Japan's only National art Museum specializing in "kogei" (Crafts), will Hold the Third of its Grand Opening Exhibitions titled "Modern Crafts and Tea Utensils: Furnishings in Each Season" from April 29 to July 4. The Museum houses about 3,900 works from the late 19th century to the present. These works cover various fields including ceramics, glass, lacquerware, woodwork, bamboo work, textiles, dolls, metalwork, industrial design and graphic design. The Museum was originally ... Leggi su liberoquotidiano
Ultime Notizie dalla rete : National CraftsLa fotografia resiliente del Sony National & Regional Prize (di G. Rustichelli) Farodiroma
La fotografia resiliente del Sony National & Regional Prize (di G. Rustichelli)“You are angels in disguise Side by side or miles apart Sisters will always be connected by the heart” (“Siete angeli mascherati Fianco a fianco o a miglia di distanza Le sorelle saranno sempre unite ...
National CraftsSegui gli aggiornamenti e vedi gli ultimi video su : National Crafts