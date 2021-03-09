Acquistare o noleggiare l'auto, è questo il dilemmaBenno Neumair confessa omicidio Laura Perselli e Peter NeumairASUS annuncia le schede grafiche AMD Radeon RX 6700 XTDRAGON BALL GAMES BATTLE HOUR | ECCO IL RIASSUNTOVideo | Story Trailer di It Takes TwoCovd-19 : Vaccino AstraZeneca anche per over 65enniMONOPOLY: AL VIA L’OPERAZIONE DOPPIA PROBABILITÀSMI Technologies & Consulting sigla una partnership con Mkers Festa della donna 8 marzo : Liliana Segre per le mamme africaneBattipaglia, Rogo in casa anziani : muore badante

National Crafts Museum | Japan to Hold Third of Its Grand Opening Exhibition from April | 2021

KANAZAWA, Japan, March 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The National Crafts Museum, Japan's only National art ...

The National Crafts Museum, Japan's only National art Museum specializing in "kogei" (Crafts), will Hold the Third of its Grand Opening Exhibitions titled "Modern Crafts and Tea Utensils: Furnishings in Each Season" from April 29 to July 4. The Museum houses about 3,900 works from the late 19th century to the present. These works cover various fields including ceramics, glass, lacquerware, woodwork, bamboo work, textiles, dolls, metalwork, industrial design and graphic design. The Museum was originally ...
