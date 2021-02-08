Homeless man found dead outside bar in Turin (Di lunedì 8 febbraio 2021) Turin, FEB 8 - A Homeless man was found dead outside a bar in central Turin on Monday morning. Police said he was a 59 - year - old man of Moroccan origins who worked as a flower - seller in the local ... Leggi su lagazzettadelmezzogiorno
TURIN, FEB 8 - A homeless man was found dead outside a bar in central Turin on Monday morning. Police said he was a 59 - year - old man of Moroccan origins who worked as a flower - seller in the local San Secondo ...
TURIN, FEB 8 - A homeless man was found dead outside a bar in central Turin on Monday morning. Police said he was a 59-year-old man of Moroccan origins who worked as a flower-seller in the local San S ...
Homeless man who froze to death had big bank assets
MILAN, FEB 3 - A 75-year-old homeless man who froze to death at a Milan rail station last week had assets in the bank as well as a decent monthly pension, Corriere della sera newspaper reported Wednes ...
