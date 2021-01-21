RIDE 4 E’ DISPONIBILE PER CONSOLETante iniziative in occasione della PS5 SupercupPlustek annuncia un compatto scanner ideale per lo smart workingOmicidio Giulio Regeni : Processare 007 CairoRed Dead Online: bonus per distillatori, naturalisti e ricompense per ...Un nuovo manga per Assassin’s CreedAsti, per traslocare trascura i suoi cani: ora uno è morto!FALLEN LEGION REVENANTS: DEMO GRATUITA E UN NUOVO TRAILERCovid-19 : Il Vaccino di Pfizer blocca anche il contagioCoronavirus, morto a 48 anni il finanziere Francesco Cozzolino

SC Johnson Donates Additional €120 | 000 to Save the Children | Helping Deliver Projects Supporting Vulnerable Children and Families Across Europe

Donations in the UK, Germany, Spain and Switzerland build on global partnership to support Children and ...

zazoom
Commenta
SC Johnson Donates Additional €120,000 to Save the Children, Helping Deliver Projects Supporting Vulnerable Children and Families Across Europe (Di giovedì 21 gennaio 2021) Donations in the UK, Germany, Spain and Switzerland build on global partnership to support Children and Families affected by COVID-19 RACINE, Wis., Jan. 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/

SC Johnson, an industry-leading manufacturer of household cleaning and other consumer and professional products, is donating an Additional €120,000 to help Save the Children address urgent local needs of Vulnerable Children and Families Across Europe. Donations Supporting Projects in the UK, Germany, Spain and Switzerlandbuilds on SC Johnson's global partnership with the charity, including a $1 million ...
Leggi su liberoquotidiano
Segui gli aggiornamenti e vedi gli ultimi video su : Johnson Donates
© Articolo pubblicato secondo le condizioni dell' Autore.
zazoom
Zazoom Social News -
Cerca Tag : Johnson Donates Johnson Donates Additional €120 Save