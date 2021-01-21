Panchshil Office Parks Honoured with 3 Safety 'Oscars' (Di giovedì 21 gennaio 2021) - Eon Free Zone-1, Business Bay & Tech Park One Campuses Conferred the Highest Health & Safety Accolade by British Safety Council PUNE, India, Jan. 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/
Panchshil Office Parks—a unit of Pune-based Panchshil Realty— today announced that it has won 3 prestigious Swords of Honour from the British Safety Council for 3 of its marquee Office campuses in Pune. Panchshil's Eon Free Zone-1, Business Bay and Tech Park One are 3 of the only 66 sites worldwide that achieved a Sword of Honour 2020, which is awarded to companies which have demonstrated excellence in the management of health and Safety risks at work. For Eon Free Zone-1, this is the second consecutive year that the campus has been ... Leggi su liberoquotidiano
Qualys, VMWare & Veritas amongst the latest anchor occupiers to lease office space therePUNE, India, Jan. 13, 2021 -- Panchshil Office Parks — a unit of Pune-based Panchshil Realty
