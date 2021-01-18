Call of Duty Black Ops: Cold War la Stagione 1 continuaACE COMBAT 7: SKIES UNKNOWN festeggia il secondo anniversario con ...GUARDA IL NUOVO ALL-OUT-ACTION TRAILER DI PERSONA 5 STRIKERSMilan : Mario Mandzukic sceglierà la maglia numero 9Hotel Rigopiano : Oggi ricordo delle 29 vittimeRussia : Fermati 68 alleati di NavalnyiPhone 12 Pro Max - Huawei Mate 40 Pro - Google Pixel 5: quale ...Nintendo Switch e Switch Lite sono le console del Natale 2020Di Covid muoiono solo i vecchi: La maestra Sabrina Pattarello ...Emma Marrone e Alessandra Amoroso : Pezzo Di Cuore

Thor | Love and Thunder | Matt Damon nel cast

Matt Damon è in quarantena in Australia insieme alla famiglia in attesa di approdare sul set di Thor: ...

Thor: Love and Thunder, Matt Damon nel cast (Di lunedì 18 gennaio 2021) Matt Damon è in quarantena in Australia insieme alla famiglia in attesa di approdare sul set di Thor: Love and Thunder a fianco di Chris Hemsworth e Natalie Portman. Matt Damon è atterrato in Australia per recitare in Thor: Love and Thunder. Il divo dovrà affrontare due settimane di quarantena prima di affiancare Chris Hemsworth e Christian Bale nel nuovo cinecomic Marvel. Anche le co-star Chris Pratt, Dave Bautista e Tessa Thompson sono attualmente in quarantena in Australia, mentre Natalie Portman è arrivata nel paese a settembre con la famiglia. Chris Hemsworth, protagonista della quarta pellicola standalone su Thor, vive a Byron Bay, cittadina balenare a nord di Sydney. "Io e la mia famiglia siamo ...
