Thor: Love and Thunder, Matt Damon nel cast (Di lunedì 18 gennaio 2021) Matt Damon è in quarantena in Australia insieme alla famiglia in attesa di approdare sul set di Thor: Love and Thunder a fianco di Chris Hemsworth e Natalie Portman. Matt Damon è atterrato in Australia per recitare in Thor: Love and Thunder. Il divo dovrà affrontare due settimane di quarantena prima di affiancare Chris Hemsworth e Christian Bale nel nuovo cinecomic Marvel. Anche le co-star Chris Pratt, Dave Bautista e Tessa Thompson sono attualmente in quarantena in Australia, mentre Natalie Portman è arrivata nel paese a settembre con la famiglia. Chris Hemsworth, protagonista della quarta pellicola standalone su Thor, vive a Byron Bay, cittadina balenare a nord di Sydney. "Io e la mia famiglia siamo ... Leggi su movieplayer (Di lunedì 18 gennaio 2021)è in quarantena in Australia insieme alla famiglia in attesa di approdare sul set dianda fianco di Chris Hemsworth e Natalie Portman.è atterrato in Australia per recitare inand. Il divo dovrà affrontare due settimane di quarantena prima di affiancare Chris Hemsworth e Christian Bale nel nuovo cinecomic Marvel. Anche le co-star Chris Pratt, Dave Bautista e Tessa Thompson sono attualmente in quarantena in Australia, mentre Natalie Portman è arrivata nel paese a settembre con la famiglia. Chris Hemsworth, protagonista della quarta pellicola standalone su, vive a Byron Bay, cittadina balenare a nord di Sydney. "Io e la mia famiglia siamo ...

3cinematographe : Anche #MattDamon nel cast di #ThorLoveandThunder - cinefilosit : Thor: Love and Thunder, Matt Damon apparirà nel film? L'attore avvistato in Australia #ILoveCinefilos - cinemaniaco_fb : ?????????????? Thor: Love and Thunder, uno dei ritorni più inaspettati dal MCU è stato appena svelato!… - BestMovieItalia : Thor: Love and Thunder, uno dei ritorni più inaspettati dal MCU è stato appena svelato! - - JustNerd_IT : Matt Damon si è unito al cast di Thor: Love And Thunder - Leggi l'articolo completo su: -