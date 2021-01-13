LG PRESENTA LA NUOVA SERIE DI MONITOR ULTRACovid-19 : Nuovo record di morti negli Stati UnitiGoogle, Youtube sospende l'account di TrumpTecnologia: Twitch sta scalzando Youtube? Il successo dei social La Papillon Vintage Band lancia oggi PAPILLONAIR su tutte le ...Red Dead Online: settimana dei Cacciatori di taglie, Bonus e Sconti ...The Sims 4 arriva il nuovissimo Paranormal Stuff PackCAN YAMAN E DILETTA LEOTTA INNAMORATI PAZZI! Microsoft annuncia Surface Pro 7+ for BusinessZTE Axon 20 5G e LiveBuds disponibili

Pontem Corporation Announces Pricing of Upsized $600 Million Initial Public Offering

NEW YORK, Jan. 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Pontem Corporation (the Company), a special purpose acquisition ...

Pontem Corporation (the "Company"), a special purpose acquisition company formed for the purpose of entering into a combination with one or more businesses and led by Chairman and Chief Executive Officer Hubertus Mühlhäuser and Lead Director Burak Alici, today announced the Pricing of its Initial Public Offering of 60,000,000 units at a price of $10.00 per unit. The units will be listed on the New York Stock Exchange and trade under the ticker symbol "PNTM.U" beginning January 13, 2021. Each unit consists of one Class A ordinary share of the Company and one-third of one redeemable warrant. Each whole warrant entitles the holder thereof to purchase one Class A ordinary share of the Company at a price of $11.50 per share. Once the securities ...
