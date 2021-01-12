World' s first graduate-level AI university welcomes inaugural cohort of students from 29 countries

Red Dead Online: settimana dei Cacciatori di taglie, Bonus e Sconti ...The Sims 4 arriva il nuovissimo Paranormal Stuff PackCAN YAMAN E DILETTA LEOTTA INNAMORATI PAZZI! Microsoft annuncia Surface Pro 7+ for BusinessZTE Axon 20 5G e LiveBuds disponibiliSuper Mario 3D World + Bowser’s Fury TrailerGLI SMART TV DI LG RICEVERANNO STADIA CLOUD GAMINGSan Valentino 2021 : Il Regalo Perfetto Per LeiMSI MODERN 14 si fa in quattroCES 2021: LG PRESENTA UNA VISIONE DI FUTURO

ABU DHABI, United Arab Emirates, Jan. 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/

The Mohamed bin Zayed university of Artificial Intelligence (MBZUAI), the World's first graduate-level, research-based artificial intelligence university, has officially welcomed its first student cohort at an event with students from across the World beginning their studies in Abu Dhabi this week. H.E. Dr. Sultan Ahmed Al Jaber, UAE Minister of Industry and Advanced Technology and Chairman of the MBZUAI Board of Trustees, delivered a welcome speech emphasizing the critical importance of AI, especially during the pandemic, as well as in transforming industries to achieve greater outcomes. He was joined by Professor Dr. Eric Xing, ...
