World' s first graduate-level AI university welcomes inaugural cohort of students from 29 countries

Leggi su liberoquotidiano

(Di martedì 12 gennaio 2021) ABU DHABI, United Arab Emirates, Jan. 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/The Mohamed bin Zayedof Artificial Intelligence (MBZUAI), the's, research-based artificial intelligence, has officially welcomed itsstudentat an event withacross thebeginning their studies in Abu Dhabi this week. H.E. Dr. Sultan Ahmed Al Jaber, UAE Minister of Industry and Advanced Technology and Chairman of the MBZUAI Board of Trustees, delivered a welcome speech emphasizing the critical importance of AI, especially during the pandemic, as well as in transforming industries to achieve greater outcomes. He was joined by Professor Dr. Eric Xing, ...