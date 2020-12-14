Space Invaders Forever Recensione PS4 ProCovid-19, Luce in fondo al tunnel : nel mondo oltre 71 mln di contagiCyberpunk 2077 i giocatori chiedono il rimborsoTerremoto Emilia Romagna. Scossa 3.3 gradi tra Modena e ReggioDPCM Natale : Il governo ci ripensa, spostamenti solo tra i piccoli ...Francesco Monte : Il GFVip ? Ci saranno sorpresine dai miei legali...La Grandi di un vento senza nomeConfronto: I migliori browser web 2020Cyberpunk 2077 Recensione PS4 ProMiglior smartphone, come scegliere

Rowers Set Off On 3 | 000 Mile Journey Across The Atlantic Ocean - The Talisker Whisky Atlantic Challenge 2020 Begins

SAN SEBASTIÁN DE LA GOMERA, Spain, Dec. 12, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Today 55 Rowers from Across the globe ...

SAN SEBASTIÁN DE LA GOMERA, Spain, Dec. 12, 2020 /PRNewswire/

 Today 55 Rowers from Across the globe took to the water for the start of the Talisker Whisky Atlantic Challenge 2020 – an epic 3,000 Mile rowing Challenge Across the Atlantic Ocean. To view the Multimedia News Release, please click: https://www.multivu.com/players/uk/8827151-Talisker-Whisky-Atlantic-Challenge-2020-Begins/ The Talisker Whisky Atlantic Challenge is a race ...
