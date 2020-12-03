China Matters document the Down-to-earth Smart Life in Tianjin (Di giovedì 3 dicembre 2020) BEIJING, Dec. 3, 2020 /PRNewswire/
From exercise, mobile payment and to seeing a doctor online, consumers have become overwhelmed by a one-screen-and-one-click Lifestyle. In Tianjin Binhai New Area, a subordinate city in the town has been trying to make everything intelligent living here. Obtaining sports data from a Smart runaway, charging mobile phones from a solar bench, or seeing a doctor through Smart devices - they are not just too good to be true but more of a Down-to-earth Life experience. A joint project of the two countries China and Singapore, Tianjin Eco-City aims to bring an environment-friendly and resource-saving Life to its inhabitants. In this 8-minute video, British resident Josh showcases one ... Leggi su liberoquotidiano
From exercise, mobile payment and to seeing a doctor online, consumers have become overwhelmed by a one-screen-and-one-click Lifestyle. In Tianjin Binhai New Area, a subordinate city in the town has been trying to make everything intelligent living here. Obtaining sports data from a Smart runaway, charging mobile phones from a solar bench, or seeing a doctor through Smart devices - they are not just too good to be true but more of a Down-to-earth Life experience. A joint project of the two countries China and Singapore, Tianjin Eco-City aims to bring an environment-friendly and resource-saving Life to its inhabitants. In this 8-minute video, British resident Josh showcases one ... Leggi su liberoquotidiano
Ultime Notizie dalla rete : China MattersChina Matters documents the Ecological Turn of China’s Infertile Coast Padova News
China MattersSegui gli aggiornamenti e vedi gli ultimi video su : China Matters