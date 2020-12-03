Warner Bros. Games I Arrivano gli eroi in Game of Thrones: ConquestNVIDIA: Immortals Fenyx Rising è Game Ready su GeForce NOWLE CUFFIE LG TONE FREE FN6 TI REGALANO UNO SPEAKER PORTATILETwitch: Christian Vieri lancia BOBOTVEdoardo Bennato presenta Non c'è su Radio Marte : Venerdì 4/12 ore ...New York: Ritrovata una capsula del tempo vecchia di 103 anni. ...Natale: Il presepe più alto del mondo è quello di AlicantePanda Security: Proteggere gli account di gioco dai cyberattacchiIL DATA PACK 3.0 DI eFootball PES 2021 È DISPONIBILE ORARed Dead Online: la licenza da cacciatore di taglie II disponibile

China Matters document the Down-to-earth Smart Life in Tianjin

BEIJING, Dec. 3, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- From exercise, mobile payment and to seeing a doctor online, ...

China Matters document the Down-to-earth Smart Life in Tianjin

From exercise, mobile payment and to seeing a doctor online, consumers have become overwhelmed by a one-screen-and-one-click Lifestyle. In Tianjin Binhai New Area, a subordinate city in the town has been trying to make everything intelligent living here. Obtaining sports data from a Smart runaway, charging mobile phones from a solar bench, or seeing a doctor through Smart devices - they are not just too good to be true but more of a Down-to-earth Life experience. A joint project of the two countries China and Singapore, Tianjin Eco-City aims to bring an environment-friendly and resource-saving Life to its inhabitants. In this 8-minute video, British resident Josh showcases one ...
