Xinhua Silk Road | Red Xifeng debuts at NEXT Summit Sky 2020 | spreading Chinese liquor culture through cooperation

Leggi su liberoquotidiano

(Di giovedì 26 novembre 2020) BEIJING, Nov. 26,/PRNewswire/Red, a high-end product ofdistiller, debuted at the(Sky) on Wednesday as the event chief partner. Co-hosted byFederation and China Economic Information Service (CEIS) ofNews Agency, the(Sky) was themed on "Sharing Advantaged Resource", an idea taken by participants highly important for today's world that is "undergoing profound changes unseen in a century". "We should share advantageous resources to strengthen international, promote trade and investment liberalization and facilitation for 'win-win situation'," said Zhang ...