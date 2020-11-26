METRO EXODUS ARRIVERA’ SULLE CONSOLE NEXT-GENTHE CREW 2: DLC GRATUITO DISPONIBILECombatti con Itsuka Kendo in MY HERO ONE’S JUSTICE 2 da oggiBlack Ops: Cold War consigli per la Campagna e l'onlinePoker: terminologia e modi di direSomalia: 32.000 bambini e le loro famiglie in fuga a causa del ...Black Friday sempre più atteso in Italia: crescono del 12% circa le ...LOL: Chi ride è fuori, il nuovo comedy show italiano Amazon OriginalFarming Simulator DLC gratuitoArrivano i Black Days di Wiko

Xinhua Silk Road | Red Xifeng debuts at NEXT Summit Sky 2020 | spreading Chinese liquor culture through cooperation

BEIJING, Nov. 26, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Red Xifeng, a high-end product of Chinese distiller Xifeng ...

zazoom
Commenta
Xinhua Silk Road: Red Xifeng debuts at NEXT Summit (Sky 2020), spreading Chinese liquor culture through cooperation (Di giovedì 26 novembre 2020) BEIJING, Nov. 26, 2020 /PRNewswire/

 Red Xifeng, a high-end product of Chinese distiller Xifeng liquor, debuted at the NEXT Summit (Sky 2020) on Wednesday as the event chief partner. Co-hosted by NEXT Federation and China Economic Information Service (CEIS) of Xinhua News Agency, the NEXT Summit (Sky 2020) was themed on "Sharing Advantaged Resource", an idea taken by participants highly important for today's world that is "undergoing profound changes unseen in a century". "We should share advantageous resources to strengthen international cooperation, promote trade and investment liberalization and facilitation for 'win-win situation'," said Zhang ...
Leggi su liberoquotidiano

Ultime Notizie dalla rete : Xinhua Silk

Xinhua Silk Road AI empowers China-ASEAN cooperation helping tap into market opportunities  Padova News
Xinhua Silk Road Wuliangye joins Chinese business leaders to promote digital productivity in Asia Pacific
(Immediapress - Adnkronos Immediapress e' un servizio di diffusione di comunicati stampa in testo originale redatto direttamente dall'ente che lo emette. Padovanews non e' responsabile per i contenuti ...
Xinhua Silk Road Liuyang China to invite public bidding for Liuyang River cultural tourism project on Nov 26
(Immediapress - Adnkronos Immediapress e' un servizio di diffusione di comunicati stampa in testo originale redatto direttamente dall'ente che lo emette. Padovanews non e' responsabile per i contenuti ...
Segui gli aggiornamenti e vedi gli ultimi video su : Xinhua Silk
© Articolo pubblicato secondo le condizioni dell' Autore.
zazoom
Zazoom Social News -
Cerca Tag : Xinhua Silk Xinhua Silk Road Xifeng debuts