G20 Promotes the Circular Carbon Economy (CCE)

In their ministerial meeting on 27-28 September 2020, the G20 Energy Ministers have agreed on a communiqué where they endorsed the Circular Carbon Economy Platform as a tool to manage emissions and foster access to energy. G20 Energy Ministers have acknowledged the Circular Carbon Economy (CCE) approach as a holistic, integrated, inclusive, and pragmatic approach to managing emissions that aims to provide new pathways towards economic growth. Ministers stated that, "We acknowledge that the CCE approach is a holistic, integrated, inclusive, and pragmatic approach to managing emissions that can be applied reflecting country's priorities and circumstances. By encompassing the broad range of pathways and options available it ... Leggi su liberoquotidiano
