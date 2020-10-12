Arena Pharmaceuticals' Presence at United European Gastroenterology Week Strengthens Ongoing Commitment to the Gastrointestinal Disease Community (Di lunedì 12 ottobre 2020) - New data from the Phase 2 OASIS trial and its open-label extension for etrasimod in ulcerative colitis - Arena sponsored symposium: Opening the Door to Emerging Investigational Treatments in Ulcerative Colitis: What Awaits Us? SAN DIEGO, Oct. 9, 2020 /PRNewswire/
Arena Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (Nasdaq: ARNA) will present new data from the Phase 2 OASIS trial and its open-label extension for its investigative drug candidate etrasimod, a next-generation, once-daily, oral, highly selective sphingosine 1-phosphate (S1P) receptor modulator, in patients with moderately to severely active ulcerative colitis (UC) at the 26th Annual United European Gastroenterology (UEG) Week. Arena will also present preclinical data for olorinab, a peripherally ... Leggi su liberoquotidiano
Ultime Notizie dalla rete : Arena PharmaceuticalsArena Pharmaceuticals Announces First Subject Dosed in ELEVATE UC 12 Global Phase 3 Trial Evaluating Etrasimod in Ulcerative Colitis Padova News
Arena PharmaceuticalsSegui gli aggiornamenti e vedi gli ultimi video su : Arena Pharmaceuticals