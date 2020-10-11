Inter, Ashley Young positivo (Di domenica 11 ottobre 2020) MILANO (ITALPRESS) – L’Inter ha reso noto che “Ashley Young è risultato positivo al Covid-19 in seguito al test effettuato ieri ad Appiano Gentile. Il calciatore inglese è già in quarantena presso la propria abitazione”. L’esterno ex Manchester United è il sesto giocatore positivo in casa Inter. Si aggiunge ad Alessandro Bastoni, Milan Skriniar, Roberto Gagliardini, Radja Nainggolan e Ionut Radu.(ITALPRESS). su Il Corriere della Città. Leggi su ilcorrieredellacitta
