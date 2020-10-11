Tiziano Ferro, evasione fiscale per 6 milioni di euro : respinto il ...I titoli PS4 che non funzioneranno su PS5Giro Italia,Simon Yates si ritira: è positivo al Covid-19Nuovo Dpcm Covid-19 : Restrizioni fuori da bar e localiFreddo in arrivo: come proteggersi anche attraverso le persianeLa diva delle telenovelas Jeannette Rodriguez rivela: Mi mancano i ...VR di Virtuix One: il futuro del gioco è quiRed Bull Factions 2020 – Al via la quinta edizioneNVIDIA vi invita alla prima Blocktoberfest di MinecraftBEN 10: POWER TRIP, DISPONIBILE DA OGGI

Inter | Ashley Young positivo

MILANO (ITALPRESS) – L’Inter ha reso noto che “Ashley Young è risultato ...

Inter, Ashley Young positivo (Di domenica 11 ottobre 2020) MILANO (ITALPRESS) – L’Inter ha reso noto che “Ashley Young è risultato positivo al Covid-19 in seguito al test effettuato ieri ad Appiano Gentile. Il calciatore inglese è già in quarantena presso la propria abitazione”. L’esterno ex Manchester United è il sesto giocatore positivo in casa Inter. Si aggiunge ad Alessandro Bastoni, Milan Skriniar, Roberto Gagliardini, Radja Nainggolan e Ionut Radu.(ITALPRESS). su Il Corriere della Città.
