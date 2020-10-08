Perché creare un e-commerce nel 2020?Buon compleanno Monopoly : sono 85 anni N26: protegge dalle minacce per il banking onlineMi Store Italia apre anche a TorinoMILESTONE LANCIA RIDE 4 per console e PC/STEAM.Stasera in TV - Stasera in Televisione oggi giovedì 8 ottobre 2020La super sexy Sarah Nile ... ma cosa fa dopo il GF Vip,?Barbara D’Urso e la lite Pomeriggio 5 : Tu non mi usi, ho i brividi!La duchessa di Cambridge Kate Middleton sfoggia i suoi nuovi capelli ...La libertà di comunicare mentre guidi la moto: interfono bluetooh per ...

Choirock Mecard' s Complete Victory in All Global Patent Disputes against Spin Master

SEOUL, South Korea, Oct. 8, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The toy brand Mecard, which is developed with ...

zazoom
Commenta
Choirock Mecard's Complete Victory in All Global Patent Disputes against Spin Master (Di giovedì 8 ottobre 2020) SEOUL, South Korea, Oct. 8, 2020 /PRNewswire/

The toy brand Mecard, which is developed with proprietary technology owned by Korean toy company Choirock Contents Factory Co., Ltd., won a Complete Victory in all of the Global Patent Disputes against Spin Master, Ltd., a Canadian Global toy company. In 2018, Spin Master sued a US toy company, Mattel, Inc., in the United States, Canada, Australia, etc., alleging that Mecard toys infringed Spin Master's "Bakugan" Patents. Mattel was distributing Mecard toys in those countries through its license obtained from ...
Leggi su liberoquotidiano
Segui gli aggiornamenti e vedi gli ultimi video su : Choirock Mecard
© Articolo pubblicato secondo le condizioni dell' Autore.
zazoom
Zazoom Social News -
Cerca Tag : Choirock Mecard Choirock Mecard Complete Victory Global