OPPO Watch | il 24 settembre debutterà il primo smartwatch del brand con cardiofrequenzimetro integrato
La versione globale di OPPO Watch con cardiofrequenzimetro sarà annunciata tra pochi giorni. La ...

OPPO Watch: il 24 settembre debutterà il primo smartwatch del brand con cardiofrequenzimetro integrato (Di mercoledì 23 settembre 2020) La versione globale di OPPO Watch con cardiofrequenzimetro sarà annunciata tra pochi giorni. La data scelta dal produttore cinese è il 24 settembre. A svelarla è stata la stessa azienda, attraverso un post sul popolare social network cinese Weibo. Il primo smartWatch del brand, annunciato lo scorso marzo, ha già raggiunto alcuni mercati internazionali, ma è privo proprio della funzione ECG, che rende il dispositivo particolarmente interessante. Per il momento, non sappiamo precisamente in quali mercati debutterà questa nuova e più completa variante. Come ben sappiamo, non basta solo l’hardware per poter sfruttare la funzione ECG ma è necessario ottenere le certificazioni adeguate per ogni singolo Paese in ...
È l'ora di Vivo Watch, almeno in Cina: caratteristiche e prezzi
La cassa è circolare, a differenza di quella vista su Oppo Watch, e come quella che sembra avrà anche lo smartwatch di OnePlus (chissà che non possa trattarsi di un rebrand proprio di questo Vivo ...
OPPO Watch con funzione ECG in arrivo il 24 settembre
La versione globale di OPPO Watch con funzione ECG verrà annunciata tra pochi giorni. La data scelta dal produttore cinese è il 24 settembre. A svelarla è la stessa società asiatica tramite un post ...
