OPPO Watch: il 24 settembre debutterà il primo smartwatch del brand con cardiofrequenzimetro integrato

La versione globale di OPPO Watch con cardiofrequenzimetro sarà annunciata tra pochi giorni. La data scelta dal produttore cinese è il 24 settembre. A svelarla è stata la stessa azienda, attraverso un post sul popolare social network cinese Weibo. Il primo smartWatch del brand, annunciato lo scorso marzo, ha già raggiunto alcuni mercati internazionali, ma è privo proprio della funzione ECG, che rende il dispositivo particolarmente interessante. Per il momento, non sappiamo precisamente in quali mercati debutterà questa nuova e più completa variante. Come ben sappiamo, non basta solo l'hardware per poter sfruttare la funzione ECG ma è necessario ottenere le certificazioni adeguate per ogni singolo Paese in ...

La cassa è circolare, a differenza di quella vista su Oppo Watch, e come quella che sembra avrà anche lo smartwatch di OnePlus (chissà che non possa trattarsi di un rebrand proprio di questo Vivo ...

