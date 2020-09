Johnson & Johnson Initiates Pivotal Global Phase 3 Clinical Trial of Janssen' s COVID-19 Vaccine Candidate

Leggi su iltempo

(Di mercoledì 23 settembre 2020) First participants dosed in(ENSEMBLE) evaluating safety and efficacy of's-19, JNJ-78436735, also known as Ad26.COV2.S NEW BRUNSWICK, New Jersey, Sept. 23, 2020 /PRNewswire/(NYSE: JNJ) (the Company) today announced the launch of its large-scale,, multi-country(ENSEMBLE) for its-19, JNJ-78436735, being developed by itsPharmaceutical Companies. The initiation of the ENSEMBLEfollows positive interim results from the Company's ...