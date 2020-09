Jennifer Lopez Rocks Personalized Mini Mini Jewels Dog Tags In Smoldering Bikini Shot | Earns 4M Likes

Leggi su liberoquotidiano

(Di martedì 22 settembre 2020) NEW YORK, Sept. 21, 2020 /PRNewswire/rocked threeDiamond Halo Dogby cult celebrity favorite,, in thein her latest Instagram post, earning 4 million. The three 14k yellow gold script pendants spell out JLo on layered chains amidst the fiery beach photos.Founded by Tracey Kahn,is a fine jewelry brand that celebrates individuality and everyday luxury. It aims to inspire and ...