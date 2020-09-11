JTI report warns of a 'Gathering Storm' in the black market (Di venerdì 11 settembre 2020) Intelligence shows criminals are ready for post-Covid boom GENEVA, Sept. 11, 2020 /PRNewswire/



JTI (Japan Tobacco International) has published a report, independently verified by Intrinsic Insight Ltd., entitled 'The Gathering Storm', on how the illegal tobacco trade are operating during the Covid-19 global pandemic and preparing to reap the rewards in the economic aftermath that will follow. Law enforcement agencies around the world have welcomed the report, which is based on 63 field studies, conducted across 50 countries including Russia, Canada, Malaysia, and the Philippines where tobacco smugglers currently have a strong presence. JTI intelligence found that the global public health crisis and financial downturn has created the conditions for a 'perfect Storm' where organized ... Leggi su iltempo

