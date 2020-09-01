Owl Ventures Closes $585 Million in New Funds for Global EdTech Investments (Di martedì 1 settembre 2020) 1, 2020 /PRNewswire/
Owl Ventures, the largest venture capital fund in education technology, announced today that it closed $585 Million across two new Funds. The Silicon Valley and San Francisco ... Leggi su cataniaoggi
Owl Ventures, the largest venture capital fund in education technology, announced today that it closed $585 Million across two new Funds. The Silicon Valley and San Francisco ... Leggi su cataniaoggi
Ultime Notizie dalla rete : Owl VenturesInvestire in EdTech: il monito di Credit Suisse Advisoronline
Owl VenturesSegui gli aggiornamenti e vedi gli ultimi video su : Owl Ventures