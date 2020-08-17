HUAWEI Assistant · TODAY Wins World-Renowned Red Dot Award 2020 (Di lunedì 17 agosto 2020) From a product design perspective, HUAWEI Assistant · TODAY offers a seamless intelligent user experience. It breaks down the barriers between apps by efficiently providing services such as search ... Leggi su cataniaoggi

Ultime Notizie dalla rete : HUAWEI Assistant Celia, la nuova assistente virtuale di Huawei Fastweb.it HUAWEI Assistant · TODAY Wins World-Renowned Red Dot Award 2020

BEIJING, Aug. 17, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Dubbed the "Oscars" of the design industry, the Red Dot Award: Brands & Communication Design was recently awarded to HUAWEI Assistant · TODAY. Based on Red Dot's ...

Bel colpo per Huawei P20 Lite e P30 Pro con aggiornamento di luglio

Giungono segnali particolarmente incoraggianti in queste ore per gli utenti che si ritrovano con smartphone come Huawei P20 Lite e P30 Pro in Europa. I device in questione, infatti, stanno ricevendo l ...

BEIJING, Aug. 17, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Dubbed the "Oscars" of the design industry, the Red Dot Award: Brands & Communication Design was recently awarded to HUAWEI Assistant · TODAY. Based on Red Dot's ...Giungono segnali particolarmente incoraggianti in queste ore per gli utenti che si ritrovano con smartphone come Huawei P20 Lite e P30 Pro in Europa. I device in questione, infatti, stanno ricevendo l ...