HUAWEI Assistant · TODAY Wins World-Renowned Red Dot Award 2020

From a product design perspective, HUAWEI Assistant · TODAY offers a seamless intelligent ...

HUAWEI Assistant · TODAY Wins World-Renowned Red Dot Award 2020 (Di lunedì 17 agosto 2020) From a product design perspective, HUAWEI Assistant · TODAY offers a seamless intelligent user experience. It breaks down the barriers between apps by efficiently providing services such as search ...

BEIJING, Aug. 17, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Dubbed the "Oscars" of the design industry, the Red Dot Award: Brands & Communication Design was recently awarded to HUAWEI Assistant · TODAY. Based on Red Dot's ...
