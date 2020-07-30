Premium Networks Build Differentiated Competitiveness for Carriers (Di giovedì 30 luglio 2020) SHENZHEN, China, July 30, 2020 /PRNewswire/



Huawei hosted the "Premium Networks, Better Digital World" session at Better World Summit 2020. During this online session, global Carriers, IDC analyst, and Huawei discussed how Carriers can differentiate their services and improve Networks to ensure businesses thrive. Differentiated Networks will be a competitive edge for Carriers The rapid digitalization of the ICT industry, along with the wider deployment of 5G, growth of online education during the recent global health epidemic, and public cloud, have put greater pressure on network infrastructure. Gary Lu, President of Huawei's Network Marketing & Solution Sales Dept, said: "Industrial digitalization will accelerate in the next 5 years, and ... Leggi su liberoquotidiano

