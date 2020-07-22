Maxonrow Organizes Hackathon to Reimagine Blockchain for Healthcare Solutions (Di mercoledì 22 luglio 2020) TAIPEI, Taiwan, July 22, 2020 /PRNewswire/



Maxonrow announces its first-ever MAXathon, an online Hackathon from September 5 to October 3, 2020, where Blockchain experts, developers, and other tech enthusiasts will Reimagine Blockchain for Healthcare applications in response to the global challenges propagated by pandemics. Challenge Categories MAXathon's challenges are based on Maxonrow SDK, which the company used to build MedsLOCK, a control and communication ecosystem that provides real-time insights during pandemics created in tandem with Avantas Tech Accelerator. "Privacy is a key issue during the current and future pandemics, and as such, Blockchain platforms ensure that information is shared without compromising privacy. With MedsLOCK, we make ... Leggi su iltempo

Ultime Notizie dalla rete : Maxonrow Organizes