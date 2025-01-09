Hisense ConnectLife Brings an Intelligent Experience to the Future Smart Home with AI Innovation at CES 2025
QINGDAO, China, Jan. 9, 2025 /PRNewswire/
Hisense, a leading brand in global consumer electronics and Home appliances, offers the Smart Home of the Future today, as it unveils its groundbreaking AI-driven Innovation powered by the ConnectLife platform at CES 2025.ConnectLife Unified the Future Smart HomeHisense elevates Smart Homes with ConnectLife's new expanded functionality. Integrating with Google Home, ConnectLife controls all your Smart devices, from Hisense appliances to Matter-certified thermostats, all in one app. It provides a 3D view for real-time monitoring, personalized automation, and one-touch energy saving with the AI Eco mode. ConnectLife's suite of AI features, including Dish Designer, AI Food Recognition and AI Meal Planner, simplifies meal planning, creates personalized shopping lists, and even guides your cooking prowess.
