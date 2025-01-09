Liberoquotidiano.it - Hisense ConnectLife Brings an Intelligent Experience to the Future Smart Home with AI Innovation at CES 2025

Leggi su Liberoquotidiano.it

QINGDAO, China, Jan. 9,/PRNewswire/, a leading brand in global consumer electronics andappliances, offers theof thetoday, as it unveils its groundbreaking AI-drivenpowered by theplatform at CESUnified theelevates's new expanded functionality. IntegratingGooglecontrols all yourdevices, fromappliances to Matter-certified thermostats, all in one app. It provides a 3D view for real-time monitoring, personalized automation, and one-touch energy savingthe AI Eco mode.'s suite of AI features, including Dish Designer, AI Food Recognition and AI Meal Planner, simplifies meal planning, creates personalized shopping lists, and even guides your cooking prowess.