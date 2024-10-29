Toshiba TV Celebrates International Animation Day, Bringing Animation Classics to Life (Di martedì 29 ottobre 2024) HONG KONG, Oct. 29, 2024 /PRNewswire/



As the world prepares to commemorate International Animation Day in October, Toshiba invites you to rediscover the magic of your Animation Classics on the cutting-edge television series: X9900, Z870, and Z670. Whether it's the enchanting Classics, the adventure-filled tales, or the groundbreaking CGI masterpieces, the Toshiba TV series is engineered to bring the magic back and help users rediscover the joy and wonder of these timeless Classics, but with an upgraded experience that makes those cherished memories sparkle like never before. Embark on an Adventure with Impeccable Visual and Surround Sound Equipped with its stunning 4K OLED picture quality, the X9900 faithfully reproduces every vivid detail, texture, and movement of these beloved animated tales.

