Hite Smart Energy Engages Powerfully at All Energy Australia 2024

From October 23rd to 24th, All Energy Australia 2024, the largest and most influential renewable Energy exhibition in Australia, arrived as scheduled, covering fields such as solar Energy, wind Energy, Energy storage, and electricity transportation. For 15 years, this exhibition has provided a crucial platform for professionals to witness the latest developments in the renewable Energy sector. Hite Smart Energy exhibited at the show with the theme of "Turn Power Into Profit," presenting a comprehensive digital Energy exhibition stand by showcasing its C&I Energy storage series, EMS management systems, cloud platforms, and other core products. This showcase presented customers with comprehensive Energy storage solutions and brought a full range of upgraded experiences.
