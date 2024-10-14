Zonawrestling.net di 14 ott 2024

NJPW | Zack Sabre Jr sconfigge Tetsuia Naito e diventa il nuovo IWGP World Heavyweight Champion

NJPW: Zack Sabre Jr. sconfigge Tetsuia Naito e diventa il nuovo IWGP World Heavyweight Champion (Di lunedì 14 ottobre 2024) All’evento NJPW King of Pro-Wrestling svoltosi il 14 Ottobre Zack Sabre Jr. ha sconfitto Tetsuia Naito laureandosi IWGP World Heavyweight Champion per la prima volta in carriera. Ci sono voluti 3 Zack Drivers per porre fine alla contesa permettendo così a Sabre di diventare il secondo britannico laureato campione del mondo NJPW dopo Will Ospreay nel 2021. Il secondo regno di Naito è durato 106 giorni, cominciato a Forbidden Door, l’evento combinato con la AEW, dove ha battuto Jon Moxley e terminato oggi al Ryogoku Kokugikan di Tokyo. Dopo l’incontro Sabre è stato raggiunto da SANADA che sarà il suo prossimo avversario a Royal Quest il 20 Ottobre a Londra. KING OF PRO-WRESTLING 2024IWGP GLOBAL?????????13??????????????????IWGP??????????????????@sdNaito × @ZackSabrejr#NJPWWorld ????????? href="https://twitter.
