Meghan Markle è tornata. Insieme all’abito “riciclato” di Carolina Herrera (Di lunedì 7 ottobre 2024) Meghan Markle ha preso parte, senza il principe Harry, a una serata di raccolta fondi per l’ospedale pediatrico di Los Angeles. Per l’occasione, la duchessa di Sussex ha riciclato un abito lungo. Markle ha scelto un vestito di Carolina Herrera della della collezione Pre/Fall 2022 con scollatura profonda e maxi spacco frontale. Per completare l’outfit total red, la duchessa ha optato per sandali con tacco, bracciale Love di Cartier e anello firmato Lorraine Schwartz. Markle aveva già indossato questo abito mozzafiato nel 2021 a New York, durante il Salute to Freedom Gala. Rispetto al look di tre anni fa, la duchessa ha rimosso lo strascico. GUARDA LE FOTO Meghan Markle e il principe Harry in Colombia: le belle foto del quasi-royal tour Amica ©RIPRODUZIONE RISERVATA Meghan Markle è tornata. Amica.it - Meghan Markle è tornata. Insieme all’abito “riciclato” di Carolina Herrera Leggi tutta la notizia su Amica.it (Di lunedì 7 ottobre 2024)ha preso parte, senza il principe Harry, a una serata di raccolta fondi per l’ospedale pediatrico di Los Angeles. Per l’occasione, la duchessa di Sussex ha riciclato un abito lungo.ha scelto un vestito didella della collezione Pre/Fall 2022 con scollatura profonda e maxi spacco frontale. Per completare l’outfit total red, la duchessa ha optato per sandali con tacco, bracciale Love di Cartier e anello firmato Lorraine Schwartz.aveva già indossato questo abito mozzafiato nel 2021 a New York, durante il Salute to Freedom Gala. Rispetto al look di tre anni fa, la duchessa ha rimosso lo strascico. GUARDA LE FOTOe il principe Harry in Colombia: le belle foto del quasi-royal tour Amica ©RIPRODUZIONE RISERVATA

